Minor league players ratify collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor leaguers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season’s start. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week. The Major League Baseball Players Association says more than 99% of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit. Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A.

