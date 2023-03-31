Canucks’ Kuzmenko opts out of wearing Pride jersey

VANCOUVER (AP) — Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko is the sixth NHL player to decide not to wear an LGBTQ+ themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver holds its annual Pride night. Kuzmenko is from Russia. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said that Kuzmenko had discussions with his family and then informed the team of his decision. Some of his teammates have publicly committed to wearing the jerseys. Kuzmenko joins five other NHL players who’ve declined to wear Pride jerseys this season. Some have cited their faith and another cited an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution at home in Russia. The New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks opted not to have players wear special Pride-themed jerseys at all this year.

