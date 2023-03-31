Paratici takes leave of absence to add to chaos at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s attempts at identifying a long-term successor to fired manager Antonio Conte have been thrown into more chaos after the club’s managing director of football agreed to take an immediate leave of absence. Fabio Paratici’s 2 1/2-year ban for his part in a false accounting scandal involving former club Juventus was extended worldwide by FIFA on Wednesday. Tottenham sought clarification from FIFA given an appeal had been launched with the Italian soccer federation. That appeal will be heard on April 19 but Paratici is stepping away from his duties at the English Premier League club ahead of that.

