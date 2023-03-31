Ruoning Yin, Hyo Joo Kim share LPGA lead at Palos Verdes

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Ruoning Yin had the low round of her LPGA Tour career, a 7-under 64 to share the 36-hole lead with Hyo Joo Kim at the DIO Implant LA Open. Yin is a 20-year-old from China in her second year on the LPGA Tour. She turned in 3-under 32 and made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on her second nine at Palos Verdes to post a two-round total of 10-under 132. Yin’s best LPGA result was a tie for fourth in last year’s Dana Open, her only top-10 finish. Kim shot her second straight 5-under 66. She has made only one bogey through two rounds.

