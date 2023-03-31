San Diego State’s Final Four run a boon for its conference

HOUSTON (AP) — Getting a team through to the Final Four is a major boost for mid-major conferences financially, promotionally and for visibility on a national scale. The deeper a team goes in the bracket, the more money goes to their conference. The conferences use the money to upgrade league tournaments and on bolder promotion. Schools often use the windfall on athletic facilities and on-campus video production. The extra money is also a huge boon for better TV deals and exposure that allows them competitive opportunities previously out of reach.

