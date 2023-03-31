Schumaker gets 1st win, Marlins top Mets 2-1 behind Chisholm

MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker got his first win as a major league manager behind five shutout innings from Jesús Luzardo and home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler that carried the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 2-1. Shumaker, an 11-year-big league veteran, got his first managing job last October when he was hired to replace Don Mattingly, The 43-year-old spent last season as the St. Louis bench coach. Luzardo struck out five and allowed two hits, while walking four in his first start this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.