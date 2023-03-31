Schumaker gets 1st win, Marlins top Mets 2-1 behind Chisholm
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Skip Schumaker got his first win as a major league manager behind five shutout innings from Jesús Luzardo and home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jorge Soler that carried the Miami Marlins over the New York Mets 2-1. Shumaker, an 11-year-big league veteran, got his first managing job last October when he was hired to replace Don Mattingly, The 43-year-old spent last season as the St. Louis bench coach. Luzardo struck out five and allowed two hits, while walking four in his first start this season.