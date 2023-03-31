T-wolves backup Naz Reid out indefinitely with broken wrist

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken left wrist. The injury is a blow to the team’s depth during the stretch run of the regular season. Reid has a fracture of the scaphoid bone. It’s between the hand and forearm on the thumb side of the wrist. The fourth-year player has led the team in scoring in six games this season. He also has averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 53.7% shooting from the floor, all career bests. Reid was particularly valuable when Karl-Anthony Towns missed 52 games with a calf injury.

