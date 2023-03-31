T-wolves ref gripes get $25K fine for Gobert, $15K for Finch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA has levied fines for Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and coach Chris Finch for their public criticisms of the officiating after their previous game. Gobert was fined $25,000 and Finch was fined $15,000. Finch and Gobert sounded off after Minnesota’s 107-100 loss at Phoenix earlier this week. The Timberwolves were called for 24 fouls compared to 16 on the Suns. Phoenix had 27 free-throw attempts to just 12 for Minnesota. Gobert raised a generalized complaint that he believes NBA officials favor high-profile teams and superstar players with close calls the Timberwolves don’t get.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.