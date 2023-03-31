Tatum’s 39 lifts Celtics over short-handed Jazz 122-114

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 39 points and 11 assists and the Boston Celtics pushed past the Utah Jazz 122-114. Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points and Derrick White finished with 17 as Boston continued to gain ground on the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed. Boston had 17 3-pointers, including five by Tatum. The Celtics are 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee and were coming off a 41-point win over the Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee is off until Sunday, when it hosts the 76ers. The Celtics have four games remaining. Talen Horton-Tucker led Utah with 28 points and eight assists. Walker Kessler added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.