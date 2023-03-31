Texas Tech hires coach Grant McCasland after NIT title

Grant McCasland is Texas Tech’s new men’s basketball coach. The announcement Friday came a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up the school’s first 30-win season. North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under the 46-year-old McCasland, who has a master’s degree from Texas Tech. During his time on the Lubbock campus from 1999-2001, McCasland served as director of basketball operations for coach James Dickey. That was after McCasland got his undergraduate degree in 1999 from Baylor, where he was listed as a 5-foot-9 walk-on player who got into 47 games over four seasons. He later was an assistant coach for the Bears and coach Scott Drew.

