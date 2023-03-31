Virginia’s Traudt returning to home state to join Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Isaac Traudt is transferring from Virginia to Creighton. Traudt was one of the top national recruits and the highest-rated high school player in Nebraska last year. He sat out this season as a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged better than 23 points and eight rebounds per game during his junior and senior years at Grand Island High School. Traudt was ranked as the No. 51 recruit in the 2022 class by ESPN.com and the No. 64 recruit in 247Sports composite rankings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.