4 Devils with goal and assist in 6-3 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Dougie Hamilton, Erik Haula, Jesper Boqvist and Timo Meier each had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Ryan Graves also scored and Dawson Mercer added a empty-netter for the Devils. They improved to 104 points and remained one behind first-place Carolina in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey’s leading scorer, 21-year-old Jack Hughes, added two assists Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and assist for last-place Chicago in its eighth straight loss. Tyler Johnson scored for the third straight game and rookie Lukas Reichel deflected in a goal. New Jersey backup Mackenzie Blackwood made 14 saves. Longtime Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned from two-month medical leave of absence.

