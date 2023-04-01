Alonso’s RBI double sparks Mets in 6-2 win over Marlins
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-2. Megill started in place of Justin Verlander, who went on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle hours before the Mets’ 5-3 win on opening day. Verlander’s injury, which the Mets believe is minor, sidelined the three-time AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team. He signed an $86.7 million, two-year contract in December after winning the 2022 World Series with Houston. Megill, the Mets’ opening-day starter last year while subbing for injured ace Jacob deGrom, was recalled from the minors to fill in again and allowed six hits, two runs and two walks.