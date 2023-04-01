Skip to Content
American U hires Duane Simpkins as basketball coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — American University hired George Mason assistant Duane Simpkins as basketball coach Saturday. Simpkins spent the past eight season on George Mason’s staff. He replaces Mike Brennan, who was fired this week after 10 seasons. American was 17-15 overall and 7-11 in the Patriot League this season. Simpkins played for Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, and then helped the University of Maryland to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

