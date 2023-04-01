Angels score 11 in 3rd inning, thump Fujinami and A’s 13-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Angels scored 11 times in the third inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 13-1, spoiling the major league debut of pitcher Shintaro Fujinami. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Gio Urshela, Jake Lamb and rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe drove in two runs apiece to help the Angels avoid an 0-2 start for the second consecutive season. Ramón Laureano homered off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, who went five innings. Fujinami signed a one-year, free-agent deal with Oakland after spending the past 10 seasons with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan. He breezed through the first two innings, then fell apart in the third.

