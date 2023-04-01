Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon says he can’t comment on a video posted on social media that appears to show the Los Angeles Angels All-Star third baseman appearing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels lost to the Athletics on opening day. Rendon held a brief news conference on the field. MLB is investigating the incident. Angels manager Phil Nevin says players “hear things all the time” but would not comment on the incident.