Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon says he can’t comment on a video posted on social media that appears to show the Los Angeles Angels All-Star third baseman appearing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels lost to the Athletics on opening day. Rendon held a brief news conference on the field. MLB is investigating the incident. Angels manager Phil Nevin says players “hear things all the time” but would not comment on the incident.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.