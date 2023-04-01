Becher sparks Vancouver to 5-0 victory over Montreal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Simon Becher scored two goals and added an assist to power the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 5-0 victory over CF Montreal. Becher got the start against Montreal after becoming the first Whitecap to sub in and score in his first two appearances in the previous two matches. Brian White opened the scoring with a goal in the 38th minute on assists from Becher and Javain Brown. Becher used passes from Ali Ahmed and Luis Martins to score in the 43rd minute and Julian Gressel found the net unassisted two minutes later to give the Whitecaps (1-2-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.

