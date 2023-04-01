Blackhawks captain Toews returns after missing 2 months

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews returned from two-month medical leave of absence and played against the New Jersey Devils. Toews, 34, took the opening faceoff for Chicago as he appeared in a game for the first time since Jan. 28 at Edmonton. He made a statement through the team on Feb. 19 saying he would be stepping away because of the effects of chronic immune response syndrome and “long COVID.” After training on his own, Toews returned to the ice with teammates in a practice session on Tuesday. After the skate, he hinted that his stellar NHL career could be winding down after 15 years.

