Bogaerts homers, Carpenter, Wacha help Padres beat Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Matt Carpenter added a two-run double to back fellow newcomer Michael Wacha and lead the San Diego Padres to their first victory this season, 8-4 against the Colorado Rockies. Petco Park was already in a festive mood after the crowd erupted in cheers while watching San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 in the Final Four. The Padres lost consecutive games to the Rockies before playing up to the high expectations they have after making a run to the NL Championship Series last year and then signing Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.