Brewers’ Luis Urías out 6 to 8 weeks with hamstring strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville. Urías was injured in Thursday’s opener, when he went 0 for 4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs. Owen Miller, who has been mixing time between the outfield and infield, will spend the majority of his time in the infield in the absence of Urías.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.