Brewers’ Luis Urías out 6 to 8 weeks with hamstring strain
CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers because of a strained left hamstring, and the team selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple-A Nashville. Urías was injured in Thursday’s opener, when he went 0 for 4. In 119 games last season, he hit .239 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs. Owen Miller, who has been mixing time between the outfield and infield, will spend the majority of his time in the infield in the absence of Urías.