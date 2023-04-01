Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets one-game suspension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin. Antetokounmpo was ejected from Thursday’s game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks’ 140-99 blowout loss. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo was going up for a shot from under the basket when he took a hard foul from Griffin. It resulted in a flagrant-1 foul on the Celtics forward. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting him.

