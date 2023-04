RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chandler Smith outran John Hunter Nemechek out of a restart with six laps to go and won in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series for the first time at Richmond Raceway. Smith won in just his 10th career start in the series. Nemechek was second, followed by Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and Cole Custer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.