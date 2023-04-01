Chelsea down to 11th after Villa defeat; spotlight on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s mini-revival looks to be over after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa put the focus back on manager Graham Potter. Goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn at Stamford Bridge made it two games without a win for Potter’s team. Chelsea is now in the bottom half of the Premier League in 11th place. Villa moved up to ninth and potentially in position to challenge for Europe. Chelsea looked to have turned a corner before the international break by advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals. But this was the latest setback for Potter.

