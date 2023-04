CHICAGO (AP) — Goalkeeper Chris Brady had three saves for the Chicago Fire and Tyler Miller stopped two shots for D.C. United as the two teams played to a scoreless draw. The Fire (1-1-3) were coming off back-to-back three-goal matches before being blanked by Miller. DC United (1-3-2) earned a measure of revenge after the Fire won twice last season by shutouts.

