Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:16 PM

Dream season ends for FAU in 72-71 Final Four loss to Aztecs

KTVZ

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — FAU’s debut at the Final Four ended in the most excruciating manner imaginable. The Owls led for the last 27 minutes, 25 seconds of Saturday night’s game against San Diego State, only to watch their dream of a title become a nightmare when Lamont Butler’s jumper went through the net at the buzzer to give the Aztecs a 72-71 victory. The Owls made school history by getting here, only to walk off the court in shock as the Aztecs bounced around in celebration.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content