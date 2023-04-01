Dream season ends for FAU in 72-71 Final Four loss to Aztecs

HOUSTON (AP) — FAU’s debut at the Final Four ended in the most excruciating manner imaginable. The Owls led for the last 27 minutes, 25 seconds of Saturday night’s game against San Diego State, only to watch their dream of a title become a nightmare when Lamont Butler’s jumper went through the net at the buzzer to give the Aztecs a 72-71 victory. The Owls made school history by getting here, only to walk off the court in shock as the Aztecs bounced around in celebration.

