Duvall hits 2nd 2-run homer for 9-8 walk-off win over Os

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth, giving the Boston Red Sox a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Duvall had four hits and five RBIs. Baltimore stole five bases and became the first team to steal 10 in its first two games since at least 1901. Jorge Mateo swiped two, and Cedric Mullins, Ryan McKenna and Austin Hays one each. Mullins hit a three-run homer, Ryan Mountcastle had a two-run shot and the Orioles tagged Chris Sale for seven runs over three innings.

