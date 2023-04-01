Flaherty pitches 5 hitless innings, Cardinals beat Jays 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays for their first win this season. Flaherty, bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season, had only one clean inning but it was his final one. Facing the Blue Jays for the first time in his career, he fanned four. Toronto had three hits after getting 16 singles among an opening day, club record 19 hits.

