Garver, Rangers stay hot to start season, rout Phillies 16-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien led off with a homer, Mitch Garver hit two and the Texas Rangers powered their way to a 16-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming just the seventh team since 1900 to start a season by scoring 10 or more runs in consecutive games. Garver ripped a three-run shot over the left-field fence off Phillies reliever Yunior Marte to extend the Rangers’ lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. Then, Garver sparked what became a six-run seventh with another three-run shot, this time off Seranthony Dominguez. The Rangers followed their 11-7 victory in the season opener by tying three others teams with 27 runs in two games, second-most since 1900. The 1951 White Sox scored 30.

