Golden Knights beat Wild 4-1 in battle of division leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Saturday night in a battle of division leaders to open a home-and-home series. The teams will meet again Monday night in Minnesota. The Knights, who already have clinched a playoff spot, took a step toward winning the Pacific Division with 101 points. It’s the second time in the six-year history of the franchise the Knights have eclipsed 100 points, and they are the first Western Conference team to hit that mark this season. Minnesota would have locked up a spot with a victory, but the Wild remain at 97 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.