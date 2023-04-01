Griner concerned for American journalist held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner and her wife say they are concerned over the detainment in Russia of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The Griners say in a statement posted Saturday night on Instagram that “we must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home.” Russian security officials took the 31-year-old Gershkovich into custody on Thursday and accused the American of spying. The newspaper denies the charge and demands his release. Griner was held in Russia for most of last year after being arrested at an airport near Moscow on drug possession charges. She returned to the U.S. after a prisoner exchange in December.

