Ilya Samsonov makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 10th overall and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night. Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna — playing his first game with Toronto — each scored to help the Maple Leafs improve to 44-20-10. Senators dropped to 37-34-5. Mads Sogaard allowed the three goals on 16 shots in the first two periods. Cam Talbot stopped four shots in the final 20 minutes.

