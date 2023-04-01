Ingram’s 36 points lead Pelicans past Clippers, 122-114
By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 36 points, bringing fans to their feet with an array of clutch, mid-range jump shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-114. Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans, which won for the seventh time in eight games and pulled within a half game of the Clippers for sixth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles lost a second straight game despite getting 40 points from Kawhi Leonard and 24 points from Russell Westbrook. CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each added 19 points for New Orleans.