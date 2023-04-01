Inter struggling ahead of Champions League quarterfinals

ROME (AP) — Inter Milan is in far-from-perfect form with a Champions League quarterfinal game against Benfica coming up. The Nerazzurri were beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina for their third straight loss in Serie A on Saturday. Giacomo Bonaventura headed in a rebound early in the second half shortly after Inter center forward Romelu Lukaku inexplicably missed a wide open close-range chance. It was Fiorentina’s eighth straight win across all competitions and the Viola extended their unbeaten run to 10 games. Atalanta beat last-place Cremonese 3-1 to move up to fifth.

