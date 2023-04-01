Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez lead Astros over White Sox 6-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead the Houston Astros over Chicago White Sox 6-4. Chicago’s Seby Zavala, who played baseball for San Diego State from 2012-15, hit a two-run homer a few hours before the Aztecs played Florida Atlantic in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Houston’s David Hensley, a San Diego State baseball player from 2015-18, went 0 for 4. With the score 3-3 in the seventh, Alvarez and José Abreu hit consecutive two-out singles off Joe Kelly and Tucker greeted José Ruiz with a go-ahead single.

