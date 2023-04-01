MacKinnon, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 5-2 win over Stars

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 5-2. Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin also scored to help the Avalanche win for the 10th time in their last 12 games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots. Colorado pulled into a tie with Dallas for second place in the Central Division, one point behind first-place Minnesota. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, and Jason Robertson had two assists. Jake Oettinger finished with 27 saves.

