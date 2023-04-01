Man City vs. Liverpool turns toxic again after 4-1 rout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool was marred by more off-field trouble as one of English soccer’s fiercest rivalries turned toxic again. Despite securing a statement win in the race for the Premier League title the defending champions were left to condemn an apparent attack on their rivals’ team bus and address “hateful” chants from its supporters. Pep Guardiola was also forced to defend his touchline antics. The City coach was accused of showing a lack of respect by celebrating directly in front of Liverpool substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo. Arsenal’s 4-1 win against Leeds later in the day restored the league leaders’ eight-point advantage.

