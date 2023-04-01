Miranda, Framer help Twins beat Royals 2-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched five scoreless innings in a combined four-hitter, Jose Miranda had an RBI single, Kyle Farmer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Saturday. Gray (1-0) allowed three hits and had a strikeout and four walks, all of which came in full-count situations. Relievers Jorge Alcala, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Lopez held the Royals scoreless. Thielbar struck out three, and Lopez got his first save of the year. Miranda singled to center in the first to score Byron Buxton. Farmer came on as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and hit a sacrifice fly to center, also scoring Buxton.

