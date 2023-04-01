Morris reunion with Mulkey has NCAA title game finale at LSU

DALLAS (AP) — Alexis Morris will finish her college career playing in a national championship game for Kim Mulkey. the coach who five years ago kicked the standout guard off another team. Morris has had quite a journey of growth and maturation from her freshman season at Baylor and through two other programs before a reunion with Mulkey at LSU. Morris had 27 points in the national semifinal game Friday night over top-seeded Virginia Tech. The Tigers play Iowa in their first national championship game Sunday. Morris was dismissed from Baylor’s team in the fall for 2018, just before the season that ended with Mulkey’s third national title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.