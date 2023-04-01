Noah Gregor has hat trick, Sharks rout Coyotes 7-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Gregor scored three goals, Kyle Criscuolo and Danil Guschin scored their first NHL goals and the San Jose Sharks routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-2 Saturday. Criscuolo and Gushchin were recalled from the minors Saturday and helped the Sharks to their third straight victory after a nine-game losing streak that left them at the bottom of the NHL standings. Chicago and Columbus have since moved into a tie for the worst record. Jacob Peterson and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose – with Peterson’s goal his first of the season. Erik Karlsson had four assists, giving him 73 for the season. He added to his franchise season record for defensemen with his 95th point.

