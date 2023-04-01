Novak’s goal, 3 assists lead Predators over Blues 6-1
By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Novak scored a goal and added three assists to lead the Nashville Predators over the St. Louis Blues 6-1. Luke Evangelista had a goal and two assists; Cody Glass and Colton Sissons also scored; and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators. Nashville kept its slim playoff hopes alive, now three points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth. Calle Rosen scored and Thomas Greiss made 29 saves for the Blues. The loss places the Blues on the brink of mathematical elimination from the playoffs.