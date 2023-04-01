Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:09 PM

On cusp of title, Iowa’s Bluder cherishes state’s 6-on-6 era

KTVZ

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is celebrating the state’s 6-on-6 heritage with the Hawkeyes a win away from their first national title. Bluder is pleasantly surprised to know on Iowa basketball legend was among those to see an epic semifinal victory over undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. Molly Bolin was a star of high-scoring, six-on-six basketball from the 1970s in Iowa. So was Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen. High-scoring sensation Caitlin Clark honors the legend of Jensen while talking trash with her in practice.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content