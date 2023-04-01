On cusp of title, Iowa’s Bluder cherishes state’s 6-on-6 era

DALLAS (AP) — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder is celebrating the state’s 6-on-6 heritage with the Hawkeyes a win away from their first national title. Bluder is pleasantly surprised to know on Iowa basketball legend was among those to see an epic semifinal victory over undefeated defending national champion South Carolina. Molly Bolin was a star of high-scoring, six-on-six basketball from the 1970s in Iowa. So was Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen. High-scoring sensation Caitlin Clark honors the legend of Jensen while talking trash with her in practice.

