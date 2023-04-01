Pastrnak’s 14th career hat trick lifts Bruins by Pens, 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Pastrnak finished off his 14th career hat trick with a blast by Tristan Jarry with 2:26 remaining to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The victory gave Boston 59 wins on the season, three short of the NHL’s single-season mark of 62 set by Detroit in 1996 and tied by Tampa Bay in 2019. Pastrnak’s three goals gave him 56 on the season and pushed him across the 100-point plateau for the first time in his nine-year career. Bryan Rust scored twice for the Penguins.

