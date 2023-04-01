Podence earns Wolves 1-1 draw against Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Wolverhampton needed a late goal from Daniel Podence to earn a point against relegation-fighting rival Nottingham Forest with a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Forest looked on course for the win at the City Ground after Brennan Johnson’s 38th-minute goal. But Podence evened the score in the 83rd to see Forest extend its winless run to seven games. The draw could be vital to both teams. Wolverhampton is three points above the relegation zone and one ahead of Forest. Forest assistant Alan Tate and Wolverhampton counterpart Pablo Sanz were both sent off after a touchline melee in the the second half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.