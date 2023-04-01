Pop, Gasol, Hammon, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade heading to Hall

Gregg Popovich, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Becky Hammon are the headliners of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. They will be enshrined on Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Others getting into the Hall include former North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, former Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, longtime coach at Division III Amherst David Hixon, and Gene Bess, who won 1,300 games at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

