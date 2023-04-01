Rodgers takes 3-shot lead into weekend at Texas Open

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers has a three-shot lead at the Valero Texas Open after the field finished the weather-delayed second round. The third round will be completed under clear skies Saturday. Corey Conners is second. Four people are tied at third: Roberto Diaz, Michael Thompson, Harry Higgs and Brendon Todd. The 30-year-old Rodgers starred in college at Stanford but is winless in 234 events since joining the PGA Tour in 2015. Rodgers and Rickie Fowler are among those who need to win in San Antonio for a final spot at the Masters next week.

