Roshak, Ashland women beat Minnesota Duluth, win D-II title

DALLAS (AP) — Annie Roshak had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Hayley Smith added 10 points and 10 boards to help top-ranked Ashland beat No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 78-67 and win the NCAA Division II women’s basketball championship for the third time in program history. Zoe Miller scored 16 points for Ashland and Hallie Heidemann had 11 points. The Eagles, who also went 37-0 en route to the 2017 national title, completed the second undefeated national championship season in program history and just the sixth in D-II. Eagles coach Kari Pickens became the first woman in Division II history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and a head coach. Brooke Olson had 22 of her 26 points in the second half for Minnesota Duluth.

