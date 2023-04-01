Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan dies at 77

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan has died at the age of 77. Buchanan became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971 and won his first 33 fights. His death was announced Saturday in a Facebook post from the Ken Buchanan Foundation. It said Buchanan “passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning.” Buchanan’s son revealed last year that the former boxer was suffering from dementia and living in a nursing home. Buchanan finished his career with a 61-8 win-loss record. A statue of him in his home city of Edinburgh was unveiled last year.

