Staley defends players again; Iowa coach says no ill intent

DALLAS (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is defending her players over what the coach says is unfair characterizations of her team’s style. Staley’s comments appear to take aim at Iowa coach Lisa Bluder for suggesting rebounding against the Gamecocks was like “going to a bar fight.” Bluder says there was no ill intent in a quote about South Carolina’s rebounding prowess. Bluder made the comments three days before her Hawkeyes knocked off the undefeated defending national champions 77-73 in the semifinals at the Final Four on Friday night. Staley says she decided to speak out after being told of derogatory comments made by unspecified national reporters at an event a night before the semifinals.

