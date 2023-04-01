Stastny, Raanta lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta got his fourth shutout of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-0. Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei also scored to help the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes snap a three-game skid (0-2-1) and get their second win in six games. Raanta finished with 14 saves for his 19th career shutout. Sam Montembault had a season-high 47 saves for the the Canadiens, who lost their third straight. Carolina outshot Montreal 18-5 in each of the first two periods, and 14-4 in the third.

