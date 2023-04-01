Thompson, Kershaw spark Dodgers to 10-1 win over D-backs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trayce Thompson hit three home runs and become the first player to drive in eight or more runs in a season debut since the RBI became an official statistic in 1920, helping Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers roll to a 10-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.Thompson hit a grand slam in his first at-bat of the season as the Dodgers beat Arizona for the 16th time in the last 22 meetings. J.D. Martinez added his first home run in a Dodgers uniform. In the 12th matchup between left-handers Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner, the Los Angeles star came out on top with six strong innings. Kershaw (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

